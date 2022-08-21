Jobchain Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Jobchain has a market cap of $2.27 million and $520.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003730 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032717 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

