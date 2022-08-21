Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $2.98 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after buying an additional 3,535,155 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.
Canadian Pacific Railway Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.