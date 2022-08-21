Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $204.27 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

