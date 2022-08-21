IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.51. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Insider Activity at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

