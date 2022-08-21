Ispolink Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $716,414.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,495.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00127929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00095028 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Buying and Selling Ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

