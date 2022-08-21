iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $557,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.69 on Friday, hitting $424.36. 4,063,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,968,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.70 and a 200 day moving average of $418.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.