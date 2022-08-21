iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,438 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.64 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

