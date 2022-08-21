iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Decreased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 4.6% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.14. 995,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,685. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

