IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

IRS opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.