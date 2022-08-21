IoTeX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.08 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $299.37 million and $14.08 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00169841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00128762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032896 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

