Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $173.02 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $202.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.08.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

