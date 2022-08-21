Inverse Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.41 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $97.47 or 0.00460150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and $2.41 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00215337 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008398 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

