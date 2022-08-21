inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.33 on Friday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Get inTEST alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

inTEST Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.