inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2022

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTTGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$31.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.80 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.33 on Friday. inTEST has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 79,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.