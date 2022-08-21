Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.74. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

See Also

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.