Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of IDRA opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.