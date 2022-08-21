IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.32. 135,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,363. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3,350.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

