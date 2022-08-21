Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUT. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $412.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

