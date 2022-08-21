HUNT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.45 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. HUNT has a market cap of $47.33 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00101655 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

