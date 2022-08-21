Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $399.00 at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $399.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $321.32 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.29. The stock has a market cap of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

