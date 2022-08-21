Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. Hive has a market capitalization of $242.55 million and $25.54 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002603 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000308 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003253 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000742 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 179.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 435,282,339 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

