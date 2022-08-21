Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 517,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,137,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $135.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.66. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

