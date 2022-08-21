Heritage Trust Co Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE CB traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.58. 2,015,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,980. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,387 shares of company stock worth $23,631,759. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

