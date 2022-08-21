Heritage Trust Co Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.