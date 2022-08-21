Heritage Trust Co Has $7.81 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 81,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $259.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,210,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

