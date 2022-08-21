Heritage Trust Co Has $2.87 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $31.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $713.85. The company had a trading volume of 774,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $646.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $681.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

