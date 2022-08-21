Heritage Trust Co Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after buying an additional 1,913,451 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after buying an additional 1,874,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. 4,530,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average is $150.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

