Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.92. 4,597,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

