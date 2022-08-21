HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $821,074.63

HempCoin (THC) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $821,074.63 and $30.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 267,037,736 coins and its circulating supply is 266,902,586 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin.

HempCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

