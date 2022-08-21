Head to Head Review: KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) vs. DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and DouYu International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $320.48 million 0.53 -$60.54 million ($1.34) -2.99 DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.28 -$91.31 million ($0.19) -6.74

Profitability

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLDiscovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares KLDiscovery and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -17.98% -47.84% -5.33% DouYu International -5.02% -6.12% -4.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KLDiscovery and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25

DouYu International has a consensus price target of $2.48, suggesting a potential upside of 93.36%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than KLDiscovery.

Summary

DouYu International beats KLDiscovery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

