Head to Head Contrast: Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Onion Global has a beta of -4.36, suggesting that its share price is 536% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1stdibs.Com has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.09 -$55.90 million N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.59 -$20.96 million ($0.56) -12.30

This table compares Onion Global and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onion Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Onion Global and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A 1stdibs.Com 0 2 1 0 2.33

1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 83.84%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30% 1stdibs.Com -20.57% -19.67% -15.33%

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Onion Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

