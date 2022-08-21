Head-To-Head Contrast: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) & Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Sense Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -1,625.51% -41.48% -36.16% Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sense Technologies has a beta of -5.85, suggesting that its share price is 685% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

48.6% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innoviz Technologies and Sense Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Sense Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 119.85 -$153.56 million ($0.83) -5.86 Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sense Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies beats Sense Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Sense Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

