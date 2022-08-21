Head-To-Head Analysis: Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) vs. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inter & Co, Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 1 2 1 0 2.00 Royal Bank of Canada 2 4 8 0 2.43

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of 3.95, indicating a potential upside of 10.64%. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $140.64, indicating a potential upside of 41.63%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

41.5% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada 28.54% 17.97% 0.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Royal Bank of Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada $45.99 billion 3.01 $12.76 billion $9.14 10.86

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, and mobile advisors; digital, mobile, and social platforms; independent brokers; and travel partners. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset servicing, custody, payments, and treasury services to financial and other investors; and fund and investment administration, shareholder, private capital, performance measurement and compliance monitoring, distribution, transaction banking, cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, and global securities finance services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, advisory services, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

