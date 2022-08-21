Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.08 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market cap of $278.99 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00170153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003794 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032793 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,574,282,760 coins and its circulating supply is 12,434,062,760 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

