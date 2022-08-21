Guider (GDR) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Guider (GDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Guider has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $4,147.58 and $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00128132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00095264 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.