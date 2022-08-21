Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

