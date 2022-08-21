Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:GER opened at $13.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.