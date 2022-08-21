Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:GER opened at $13.32 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the first quarter worth about $291,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

