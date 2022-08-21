Gold Secured Currency (GSX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $579.79 Million

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Gold Secured Currency has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Gold Secured Currency has a market cap of $579.79 million and $638,502.00 worth of Gold Secured Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Secured Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency Coin Profile

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Gold Secured Currency’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. Gold Secured Currency’s official Twitter account is @GlowShares.

Buying and Selling Gold Secured Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Anonymous, decentralized voting on the blockchain makes it easy for the community to form a consensus on important issues regarding the future of GSX. Secure, transparent, tamper-proof, and viewable 24 hours a day. Predefined rules govern and enforce the voting process, putting the coin in the hands of the holders. GSX brings together its community with voting on the blockchain. “

