GNY (GNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million

GNY (GNY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $91,772.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00128600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094395 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

Buying and Selling GNY

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

