Globe Derivative Exchange 24-Hour Volume Hits $180,785.00 (GDT)

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Globe Derivative Exchange has a market capitalization of $20.19 million and approximately $180,785.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00766428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Globe Derivative Exchange Coin Profile
Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,871,995 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx.
Buying and Selling Globe Derivative Exchange
