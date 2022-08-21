GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Capitalization of $309,032.63 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $309,032.63 and $255.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,495.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.12 or 0.07523192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00024091 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00156204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00256641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.88 or 0.00725197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.58 or 0.00551652 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001077 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

