Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $44.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

Global-e Online Trading Down 4.5 %

GLBE stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

