Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Down 4.5 %

GLBE opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.67. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.