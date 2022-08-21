Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.89.
Global-e Online Trading Down 4.5 %
GLBE opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.67. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $83.77.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
