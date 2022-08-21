GET Protocol (GET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.39 Million

GET Protocol (GET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00007474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $18.39 million and $49,583.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,607.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00128782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094439 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

