Gems Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Gems has a market cap of $125,757.35 and approximately $28,668.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,204.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00107389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00032580 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

