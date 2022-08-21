Gameswap (GSWAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.39 Million

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002658 BTC on exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $12,024.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00128322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00095053 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

