FYDcoin Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $665,749.77 and approximately $877.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00237132 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 624,362,194 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.