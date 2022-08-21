FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By KeyCorp

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Brinker International Stock Down 4.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $55.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.