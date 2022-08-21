Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Frontier Group Stock Down 5.4 %

ULCC stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Frontier Group by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

