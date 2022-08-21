Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 969.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 969.29 ($11.71).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 729.80 ($8.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 725.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 736.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The company has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2,702.96. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

