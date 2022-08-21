Frax Share (FXS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.18 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $6.73 or 0.00031273 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $109.06 million and $15.18 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

